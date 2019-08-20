2 Kentucky gas companies, owner fined more than $100K

Two Kentucky natural gas companies and their owner have been fined $107,500 for unauthorized debt and failing to adjust the amount charged to customers.

The Public Service Commission announced the fines Monday. B&H Gas Co., Johnson County Gas Co. and their owner and president, Bud Rife, must pay the penalties by Aug. 28.

B&H Gas has 258 customers in Floyd County, while Johnson County Gas has 315 customers in Johnson County.

The PSC said B&H Gas and Rife were fined for issuing six promissory notes without PSC approval as required by law. Johnson County Gas and Rife were penalized for issuing three unauthorized promissory notes. Johnson County Gas and Rife were jointly penalized for failing to file quarterly adjustments to reflect fluctuations in the natural gas market price.