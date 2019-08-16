Nebraska unemployment inched up to 3.1% in July

Officials say Nebraska's unemployment rose a tenth of a point from June's 3% to hit 3.1% in July.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary July rate was four-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted July 2018 rate of 2.7%.

The new Nebraska rate is well below July's national preliminary rate of 3.7%, which is unchanged from the June rate.

The department says nonfarm employment was up nearly 6,800 over the year-ago figure and up more than 9,500 over the month.