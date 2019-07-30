Agency pushes to boost Michigan’s lagging rate of recycling

A state agency is supporting infrastructure upgrades and a public awareness campaign to boost recycling in Michigan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced an $800,000 grant Monday to help Emmet County improve technology for processing recyclable materials.

A separate $474,000 grant will help Kalkaska-based American Waste buy fiber optical scanning and sorting equipment to make higher-quality mixed paper recycling products for manufacturers needing cleaner materials.

Officials say the grants are part of an initiative called "Know It Before You Throw It," which is designed to help people understand what items can be recycled.

Elizabeth Browne of the materials management division says the department wants less contaminated material going into recycling bins.

Another goal is improving Michigan's 15% recycling rate, which is among the lowest nationwide.