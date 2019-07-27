Business
Rule change provides reprieve for some Ohio charter schools
Dozens of Ohio charter schools at risk of closing unless they get higher grades on their forthcoming 2019 state report cards are receiving at least a one-year reprieve under the new state budget.
Previously those public schools, also known as community schools, were to be shut down if they received an overall grade of F twice in a three-year span. Now they'll be closed if they get poor grades for three straight years — meaning none must close under the rules this year.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the change offers a reprieve for up to 52 at-risk charter schools and gives them an additional year to show improvement. It was among several changes in the budget designed to help charter schools avoid penalties.
