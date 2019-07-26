Three new restaurants are coming to this Fresno center, with Hooters soon to be a memory

Chicken Shack The Chicken Shack has opened a restaurant in north Fresno. The locally owned eatery started in Hanford. It also has a location in downtown Fresno and a mobile food trailer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Chicken Shack has opened a restaurant in north Fresno. The locally owned eatery started in Hanford. It also has a location in downtown Fresno and a mobile food trailer.

Three new restaurants are coming to a north Fresno shopping center – and one is already serving up the fried chicken wings.

All the restaurants will open in Universal Park, the shopping center with Lowe’s and Chuck E. Cheese at Blackstone Avenue and El Paso avenues.

Chicken Shack is the locally owned restaurant that opened Friday.

The other two restaurants are from out of town and will move into some empty spots left behind by recent closures. They’re taking over the former Hooters and Baja Fresh, both of which closed recently.

Chicken Shack took over the short-lived Griddle Me This restaurant that served everything on waffles next to Red Robin.

Chicken Shack started in Hanford and opened a location in downtown Fresno last summer. It also has a mobile food trailer.

The menu features all kinds chicken wings and chicken fingers – paired in combo packs, with fries, in wraps, salads and sandwiches. More than 30 sauces range from habanero honey to hot and damn hot.

Pizza

MOD Pizza is planning to open two restaurants in the area.

The Fresno location will take over the now empty Baja Fresh, also near Red Robin. It expected to open in early November, according to a MOD Pizza spokeswoman.

Another MOD Pizza location will be built in front of the new Clovis Costco on Clovis Avenue near Shaw Avenue.

MOD makes customizable, individual-sized pizzas and has more than 420 locations.

Seafood

Hooter’s restaurant was evicted from the shopping center back in April.

Now a quick-service seafood restaurant called Shell Shock has signed a lease to take over the restaurant, said Harold Zinkin, a member of the family who owns the shopping center.

Shell Shock had locations in Hayward and Mountainview, though both have closed.

According to its website, Shell Shock serves raw oysters, crawfish, lobster, crab legs, clams and Dungeness crab.

Work has started on transforming the space from a Hooters into a Shell Shock.