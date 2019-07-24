The Latest: Key Brexit strategist tipped for adviser role

A police officer stands guard outside the Prime Minister's residence of 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Boris Johnson will replace Theresa May as Britain's Prime Minister later Wednesday, following her resignation last month after Parliament repeatedly rejected the Brexit withdrawal agreement she struck with the European Union. AP Photo

The Latest on Boris Johnson officially becoming Britain's new prime minister (all times local):

Incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is assembling his top team, with a key job set to go to a controversial figure from the country's Brexit referendum campaign.

Johnson's allies say Dominic Cummings, director of the "Vote Leave" campaign in the 2016 referendum, will become a senior adviser to the prime minister.

Cummings has been both praised and criticized for his work as the campaign's lead strategist. Lawmakers and electoral officials have investigated Vote Leave's links to the firm Cambridge Analytica, which harvested Facebook users' data to help political campaigns.

Cummings — who was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the TV drama "Brexit: The Uncivil War" — was found to be in contempt of Parliament earlier this year for refusing to give evidence to a committee of lawmakers investigating "fake news."

Boris Johnson is set to form a "cabinet for modern Britain" as he prepares to become prime minister following his victory in an election to lead the governing Conservatives.

The incoming leader has just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union by Oct. 31.

Johnson easily defeated Conservative rival Jeremy Hunt, winning two-thirds of the votes of about 160,000 party members across the U.K. He becomes prime minister once Queen Elizabeth II formally asks him to form a government.

He will replace Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the 28-nation bloc.