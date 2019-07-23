Coke’s broadening palate drives sales

In this July 20, 2019, photo a Coca-Cola billboard is shown over left field at SunTrust Park during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. The Coca-Cola Co. reports earnings Tuesday, July 23. AP Photo

Coca-Cola is upping its revenue expectations for the year with its new lines of healthier drinks continuing to win over fans and its namesake brand experiencing growth as well.

The world's largest drink company posted second quarter earnings of $2.61 billion, or 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share, which is a penny better than expected, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $10 billion, also beating expectations.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rose 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday after the Atlanta company projected organic revenue growth of 5%.