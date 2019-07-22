Halliburton: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.97 billion.

Halliburton shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has fallen 52% in the last 12 months.