Alaska hospital opens clinic in first phase of new facility

An Alaska health care system has opened an outpatient clinic in the first phase of a new hospital launch.

KYUK-AM reported Tuesday the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation opened the clinic Monday at the tribal organization's new regional facility in Bethel.

Officials say the organization will open the facility in phases throughout the year.

Inpatient services are scheduled to open in two to three weeks, while dental and behavioral health is expected to follow in November.

YKHC says the new facility will also feature a behavioral health decision unit where patients with critical mental health issues can be treated rather than being flown to Anchorage.

YKHC says it plans to renovate its older hospital at the site and connect the two buildings.