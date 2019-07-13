Vermont non-profits being reminded of disaster aid deadline

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding private non-profit organizations in Vermont about an upcoming deadline to apply for loans to help recover from damage suffered during storms and flooding on April 15.

The deadline for applying is Aug. 13.

Non-profits that are eligible to apply are located in Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties.

Examples of eligible organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

The organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The interest rate is 2.75% with terms up to 30 years.