Passenger train hits freight train in Pakistan, killing 10

In this image made from video from Geo Tv, shows volunteers working at a train crash site in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, Thursday, July 11, 2019. A passenger train rammed into a freight train in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least many people and injuring others, an official said. (Geo Tv via AP)

A passenger train rammed into a freight train in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 64 others, an official said.

The freight train was stationary when the speeding passenger train hit it at Walhar Railway Station in Rahim Yar Khan, in the eastern Punjab province. According to a senior government official, Jamil Ahmed, hospitals declared an emergency and were receiving casualties from the collision.

Ahmed said some of the injured passengers were listed in critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan quickly ordered authorities to provide best possible medical care to the victims. In a statement, he said he was saddened by the news.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Khan ordered Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to "take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure" and ensure safety standards.

Authorities said Pakistan's army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of poor railway infrastructure and negligence of railway authorities.