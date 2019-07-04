New York state halts road and bridge work for holiday

New York state is halting highway and bridge construction projects to make it easier for motorists to get to their destinations during the extended Fourth of July holiday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most construction-related lane closures will be suspended Thursday morning through Monday morning.

Some essential or emergency work may continue, though the officials say they want to keep disruptions to a minimum to ease traffic flow.

The holiday is often one of the busiest times of the year on New York's highways.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cuomo, a Democrat, also reminded motorists to prioritize safety by remaining alert, sober and focused behind the wheel.

AAA estimates that a record 48.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or farther for this year's Independence Day holiday.