This big-box store in Paso Robles got a complete remodel — and new merchandise

Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart’s decision to not build a store in Atascadero Wal-Mart announced Friday, February 10, 2017, that it will not build the Atascadero store that had been planned for 10 years. Mayor Tom O'Malley and a couple of Atascadero residents share their opinions on the news. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wal-Mart announced Friday, February 10, 2017, that it will not build the Atascadero store that had been planned for 10 years. Mayor Tom O'Malley and a couple of Atascadero residents share their opinions on the news.

The Paso Robles Walmart just got a complete remodel that’s so nice, “it’s crazy,” store manager Daniel Martinez said.

“It’s super nice,” Martinez said.





The renovations at the store at 180 Niblick Road took 12 weeks, with a grand reopening on June 28.

Improvements include all new concrete and hardwood floors, as well as a new, separate money center at the front of the store, wider grocery aisles, parking lot updates and additional technology displays and interactive displays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The remodel also came with expanded merchandise, including more clothing brands and power tools.

“It’s the best this store has looked in the three years I’ve been here,” Martinez said. “We have customers coming from all over, Salinas, Bakersfield, saying this is one of the cleanest (Walmart) stores they’ve seen.”

Martinez said the company selected the store for the remodel. Most Walmart locations get a remodel every seven years, but the Paso Robles store’s last remodel was more than seven years ago.

“We were outdated,” Martinez said. “Now everything pops.”

No remodel is planned for Walmart’s Arroyo Grande store.