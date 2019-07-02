Business
This big-box store in Paso Robles got a complete remodel — and new merchandise
Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart’s decision to not build a store in Atascadero
The Paso Robles Walmart just got a complete remodel that’s so nice, “it’s crazy,” store manager Daniel Martinez said.
“It’s super nice,” Martinez said.
The renovations at the store at 180 Niblick Road took 12 weeks, with a grand reopening on June 28.
Improvements include all new concrete and hardwood floors, as well as a new, separate money center at the front of the store, wider grocery aisles, parking lot updates and additional technology displays and interactive displays.
The remodel also came with expanded merchandise, including more clothing brands and power tools.
“It’s the best this store has looked in the three years I’ve been here,” Martinez said. “We have customers coming from all over, Salinas, Bakersfield, saying this is one of the cleanest (Walmart) stores they’ve seen.”
Martinez said the company selected the store for the remodel. Most Walmart locations get a remodel every seven years, but the Paso Robles store’s last remodel was more than seven years ago.
“We were outdated,” Martinez said. “Now everything pops.”
No remodel is planned for Walmart’s Arroyo Grande store.
Comments