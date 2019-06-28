The Latest: Arizona Republicans urge passage of trade pact

The Latest on a meeting of the leaders of Arizona and Sonora, Mexico (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Arizona Republicans are urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on a plan to modify the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. Martha McSally said Friday the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is crucial to Arizona's economy. They spoke at a conference in Phoenix for the Arizona Mexico Commission, which promotes trade, transportation, tourism and other ties.

At the insistent of President Donald Trump, the three nations agreed to update the decades-old NAFTA agreement. The administration wants lawmakers to approve it before the end of the year.

Mexico this month became the first of the three nations to ratify the agreement.

Pelosi has yet to schedule a vote on the pact, insisting that changes are needed to win her support.

12 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey will meet with his counterpart from the Mexican border state of Sonora during a conference in Phoenix.

Ducey, Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally and others will discuss trade during the Arizona-Mexico Commission summit on Friday.

Ducey and Pavlovich are likely to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement that reworks parts of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. It was agreed to by President Donald Trump and the Mexican and Canadian leaders but still requires ratification by the U.S. Senate.

Arizona and Sonora officials meet regularly to collaborate on trade, transportation, tourism and other cross-border issues.

About 25 million people and 10 million cars and trucks entered Arizona from Sonora last year. Arizona exported $7.7 billion worth of goods to Mexico in 2018.