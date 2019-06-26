Bookkeeping company Pilot.com to open Nashville office

Software-based bookkeeping company Pilot.com is opening its new account management headquarters in Nashville.

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Pilot.com was founded in 2017 in San Francisco. The Nashville office will be its second location. The company plans to create more than 450 new jobs there over the next five years.

The office will house finance operations and customer support teams. The company also plans to hire software engineers.

According to a news release, Nashville's growing tech and startup scene contributed to Pilot.com's decision as did the city's strong group of accounting professionals.

A spokeswoman for the Economic and Community Development Department says information about any economic incentives offered to Pilot.com will be available on the department's website in 30 days.