Sales rep in opioid kickback scheme avoids prison

A sales representative for a drugmaker that prosecutors say schemed to bribe doctors to prescribe its highly addictive fentanyl spray has avoided prison.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Natalie Levine was sentenced Monday in federal court in Connecticut to five years of probation, the first six months of which are to be served in home confinement. The Scottsdale, Arizona woman pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback law.

Authorities say in 2013 and 2104 while a sales rep for Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics, Levine paid medical professionals in Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire to participate in shame speaking engagements to promote the company's medications.

Company founder John Kapoor and four senior executives were previously convicted of their roles in the scheme and the company agreed to pay $225 million.