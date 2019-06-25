Report warns of major air pollution in Bosnian city of Tuzla

Environmental groups have called for urgent measures to combat air pollution in the central Bosnian city of Tuzla, saying dust concentration far exceeds legal limits and causes premature deaths.

A report released Tuesday by the Bankwatch Network group, the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) and the Center for Ecology and Energy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also urged authorities to scrap plans to build another coal-fired unit in addition to the local lignite power plant.

The report says the plant and its adjacent open-cast mines and ash disposal site are the main sources of pollution in Tuzla.

There has been no immediate official reaction. The report says dust pollution in Tuzla has been twice the legal limit on two thirds of monitored days in 2018, causing more than 100 premature deaths.