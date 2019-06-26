SLO County airport just announced a new direct flight to Las Vegas

Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport’s new terminal The new terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is scheduled to open in October 2017. Here's a look inside the terminal in SLO. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is scheduled to open in October 2017. Here's a look inside the terminal in SLO.

The San Luis Obispo Regional Airport continues its rapid expansion — this time adding a direct flight to a tourism hot spot.

Contour Airlines will start flying directly four days a week to Las Vegas in October, with one-way tickets starting at $99 and ranging up to $200, it announced at a Wednesday press conference at the airport.

The flights will be offered Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Contour, a Tennessee-based low-cost carrier, is expanding around California, recently adding a Sacramento-to-Palm Springs flight; it also operates a Sacramento-to-Santa Barbara flight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The airline fleet comprises Brazilian-made Embrarer ERJ turbojets and British Aerospace Jetstream turboprops, according to its website. Founded in 1982, the carrier serves six states.

The SLO airport had its busiest first calendar quarter in its history in 2019, with 113,320 ticket-holding passengers flying in and out over a three-month period, the airport announced in April. That’s a 15-percent increase in 2019, and double the passenger county from five years ago.

The airport recently added flights to Dallas, a hub that connects San Luis Obispo to dozens of other destinations.