The Latest: Company linked to motorcycle crash cooperating

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP) AP

The Latest on a deadly crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles in New Hampshire (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

The owner of a company that employs the truck driver identified as involved in a deadly collision with motorcycles says he can't reach the driver.

Dartanyan Gasanov is the owner of Westfield Transport of Springfield, Massachusetts. He told The Boston Globe on Saturday that Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy "doesn't answer the phone calls."

Authorities say the 23-year-old Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup that collided with a group of 10 motorcycles in rural New Hampshire on Friday. Seven bikers were killed.

New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young says Zhukovskyy survived and didn't need to be hospitalized.

No one has been criminally charged. Gasanov told The Globe he planned to speak with investigators Monday.

A phone listing for Zhukovskyy couldn't be found.

___

4:45 p.m.

Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a collision between motorcycles and a pickup truck that left seven people dead.

Authorities say the pickup driver was a 23-year-old man working for a transportation company based in Springfield, Massachusetts. They say he was the truck's sole occupant but didn't indicate his condition.

Officials asked members of the public to come forward with any videos, photos or other information about the accident or the vehicles involved.

Authorities say 10 motorcycles were involved. They say two of the three injured have been released from a hospital and are recovering.

___

12:20 p.m.

The New England motorcycle community is reeling from the news of a devastating crash in New Hampshire, and bikers are vowing to help the families of those who died.

The Friday night crash in Randolph involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club in New England that includes Marines and their spouses. Police have yet to identify any victims, but word has traveled fast through the biker community.

Cat Wilson, of Cotuit, Massachusetts, coordinates a charity ride on Cape Cod. She says the crash has sent shockwaves through the motorcycle and veterans communities, which often overlap. She says bike enthusiasts are already organizing to help. She says there's "no tighter community than our biker community."

A pickup truck with a trailer collided with the riders Friday night.

___

5:25 a.m.

Authorities in New Hampshire say seven people have been killed in a crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles on a rural highway.

State police said that a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 in Randolph Friday evening. Officials said additional details would be provided as they investigate the deadly collision. The pickup was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help riders that were peppered along the highway.

State police said two additional people were transported to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical. Police said they could not provide the identities of the dead until next of kin have been notified.