AP source: Yanks near deal to get Encarnación from Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Yankees are close to getting slugger Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The person spoke to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because the trade was not complete Saturday.

ESPN was the first to report the deal. It was not immediately known what the Yankees might send to the Mariners.

The 36-year-old Encarnación began the day leading the AL with 21 home runs in his first season with Seattle. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

Encarnación was not on the field with the Mariners as they warmed up for Saturday night's game at Oakland.

Encarnación, who is a first baseman and designated hitter, would boost what is already a power-packed lineup. The Yankees have managed to stay in the AL East race despite a long list of injuries.

Giancarlo Stanton could return next week after being sidelined by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries, and Aaron Judge also is inching closer after he strained his left oblique in April.