First woman named to command Washington state naval yard

A U.S. Navy officer has made history by being the first woman elevated to the command of a Washington state shipyard.

KOMO reported Wednesday that Capt. Dianna Wolfson became the new commander of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Wednesday.

Vice Adm. Thomas Moore of the Naval Sea Systems Command installed Wolfson during a ceremony attended by hundreds of military and civilian employees at the shipyard in Bremerton.

Moore says Wolfson "was chosen for the position for one reason and one reason only — she was absolutely the very person for the job."

Wolfson replaces Capt. Howard Markle, who has commanded the shipyard west of Seattle since 2015.