Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 10 cents at $5.3160 a bushel; Jul corn was up 9 cents at $4.4020 a bushel; July oats was off 3.80 cents at $2.9940 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 14 cents at 8.85 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.85 cents at $1.0870 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.73 cents at $1.3542 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off .03 cent at .7912 a pound.

