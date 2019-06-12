Business

US consumer prices edged up 0.1% in May

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

FILE- In this May 30, 2019, file photo, signs advertise new products available inside a CVS store with the new HealthHUB in Spring, Texas. On Wednesday, June 12, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for May.
FILE- In this May 30, 2019, file photo, signs advertise new products available inside a CVS store with the new HealthHUB in Spring, Texas. On Wednesday, June 12, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for May. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer prices increased a slight 0.1% in May, as inflation was tempered by lower costs for gasoline, electricity and used cars.

The Labor Department says that the consumer price index rose 1.8% during the past year. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.1% in May and 2% from a year ago.

Inflation has been consistently muted, slightly below or near the Federal Reserve's target of 2% even though the economy is poised in July to set the record for the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Falling unemployment rates and a pick-up in wages have done little to push prices higher. Adjusted for inflation, average hourly earnings have climbed 1.3% in the past year. That same annual figure was up just 0.2% in May 2018.

  Comments  