Nursing home, pharmacy to pay nearly $13M in judge’s death

A nursing home and pharmacy agreed to give nearly $13 million to the family of a retired judge who died after they say he was not given his necessary medication.

The Courier-Journal reports both companies and the judge's estate came to an agreement Monday, one day before the dispute was set to go to trial. Retired Jefferson County Circuit Judge Dan Schneider died in 2013.

Attorneys for Schneider's estate say the judge received antibiotics at a hospital two weeks before moving to the Louisville campus of the Masonic Homes of Kentucky. The attorneys say Schneider was supposed to receive antibiotics from Med Care Pharmacy for four more weeks at the nursing home, but he never received a single dose. He later died.

Attorneys for the nursing home and pharmacy hadn't returned requests for comment as of Tuesday.