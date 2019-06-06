Ohio River bridge to remain closed another 5 months

An Ohio River bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois will remain closed for about five more months.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an ongoing maintenance and repair project will require more work at the Brookport Bridge in Paducah.

The agency says in a news release that inspectors determined additional repairs are needed to maintain the bridge. It says a contractor and inspectors found one pier requires wider concrete repairs and two other piers need concrete repairs.

The bridge was first closed May 8 when illegal truck traffic created safety issues. It was extended to up to 30 days when more repairs were found necessary.