Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 11.60 cents at $4.9840 a bushel; Jul corn was off 11.40 cent at $4.1820 a bushel; July oats lost 14.40 cents at $2.93 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 11.54 cents at 8.7720 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.0810 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 4.05 cents at $1.3860 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at .8010 a pound.

