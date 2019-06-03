Business
Gas prices still falling in northern New England
Gas prices are still falling in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices fell 2.9 cents per gallon in New Hampshire last week, to an average of $2.68. In Maine, the average price was $2.75, down 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Vermont were down nearly a penny, to $2.75 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, averaging $2.81 a gallon. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
