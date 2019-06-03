Vermont downtown program hold 20th anniversary conference

Officials who work to protect and promote Vermont's downtowns are going to be celebrating the historic character of downtowns that also help drive local economies.

The Times Argus reports the annual Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference will be on Wednesday in Montpelier.

Organizers say the event will give participants an opportunity to look forward and chart a new path.

Department of Housing and Community Development program manager Gary Holloway says Montpelier is home to several initiatives that illustrate the benefits of downtowns.

Those initiatives include the recent renovation of the historic French Block for affordable housing and the construction of a recreation path bridge across the North Branch River of the Winooski River.