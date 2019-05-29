Mahathir urges US to talk with China, accept its greatness

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers a keynote speech at the special session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia" Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Tokyo. AP Photo

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is calling for talks to resolve ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing and is urging the world to accept China's technological prowess.

Mahathir says the U.S. cannot expect to always be at the top in technology, and countries need to talk to deal with a powerful China.

Speaking at a conference in Tokyo on Thursday, Mahathir referred to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei and said nations with differing ideologies must be able to get along.

For months, the world's two biggest economies have been locked in a standoff over trade balances and technology, including allegations that China uses unfair tactics, such as stealing trade secrets.

Mahathir has a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.