Ramadan in Mideast is for fasting and Facebook, data shows

In this Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, Facebook's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Ramez Shehadi speaks to The Associated Press at the Facebook office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with its long days of fasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away from worldly distractions, is being reshaped by technology. People in the Middle East are spending close to 58 million more hours on Facebook and watching more YouTube videos than at any other time of the year, making Ramadan the biggest moment of the year for advertisers. AP Photo

Technology is reshaping the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with its long days of fasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away from worldly distractions.

People in the Middle East spend close to 58 million more hours on Facebook during Ramadan and watching more YouTube videos than at any other time of the year, making the month also the prime time of the year for advertisers.

For Facebook, which also owns Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, Ramadan brings a welcome boost of business.

People stay up a lot more at night during Ramadan and have more downtime — especially before iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daylong fast, and the "suhoor," when people gather to eat before another day of fasting.