Indiana educators disappointed about mental health funding

Indiana education officials are frustrated that state lawmakers didn't approve proposals in the recent session that would have made mental health services eligible for school safety funding.

The Tribune-Star reports that a bipartisan group of lawmakers say language involving mental health services was removed because of criticisms from conservative organizations and parent groups.

Democratic state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, who is also a high school math teacher in Terre Haute, proposed amending a school safety bill to allow school districts to use safety subsidies toward providing students with mental health services. But references to mental health were later removed.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the issue didn't receive the attention it warrants.

Republican Rep. Bruce Borders says conservatives' concerns about mental health legislation pertained to "parental consent."