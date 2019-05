The Latest: Police chief says 6 reported dead in Indonesia

Indonesian soldiers extinguish burning tires during a clash between protesters and the police in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, burning vehicles and throwing rocks at police using tear gas and rubber bullets. AP Photo

The Latest on post-election protests in Indonesia (all times local):

2 p.m.

Indonesian police say based on reports from hospitals six people have died in rioting in Jakarta a day after the presidential election results were announced.

Police chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference authorities are still investigating the causes of death and are not ruling out the involvement of third parties acting as provocateurs.

He said the information police obtained showed victims were hit by gunshots or blunt devices. Karnavian said, "This is what we have to make clear, where and why."

Supporters of former special forces general Prabowo Subianto clashed with security forces in Jakarta on Wednesday, burning vehicles and throwing rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police have said the rioting was planned rather than spontaneous. Subianto has refused to concede defeat to President Joko Widodo in the April 17 election. He instead declared himself the winner and plans a court challenge.

___

1:30 p.m.

Indonesia's top security minister says authorities will block access to social media in certain areas amid violent protests in the capital Jakarta by supporters of the losing presidential candidate.

Wiranto, who uses a single name, didn't specify which areas would be subject to the restrictions in the televised news conference.

Supporters of Prabowo Subianto, who was defeated by President Joko Widodo in the April 17 election, clashed with security forces in Jakarta on Wednesday, burning vehicles and throwing rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police have said the rioting was planned rather than a spontaneous outburst. The official election results were announced on Tuesday and Subianto, a former general, has refused to concede defeat, instead declaring himself the winner and planning a court challenge.

___

7 a.m.

Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory in the Indonesian capital after the release of official election results.

National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said protests turned violent late Tuesday and continued during the night. He said Wednesday that dozens of people were detained.

KompasTV showed protesters throwing rocks, a paramilitary police dormitory on fire, and hundreds of riot police in a central neighborhood of the city.

Indonesia's Election Commission on Tuesday said President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5% of the vote in the April 17 election. His opponent, former general Prabowo Subianto, has refused to accept the results and declared himself the winner.