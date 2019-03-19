Column: Vegas bookie returns home to new world of betting

FILE - This March 8, 2019, file photo shows giants video screens inside the sports betting lounge at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. The biggest dice game around was just a few miles down the road when Jimmy Vaccaro was growing up in the Pittsburgh area. So was Comet News in Braddock, where those in the know slipped behind the green door into a back room where bookies offered action on both ponies and games. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo