Concern raised over SKorean treatment of Bloomberg reporter

A woman displays a banner showing a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, to wish for peace on the Korean Peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. International journalists' organizations have expressed concern over South Korea's press freedoms after the country's ruling party singled out a Bloomberg reporter over what it claimed was a "borderline treacherous" article insulting Moon, resulting in threats to the reporter's safety. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo