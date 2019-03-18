Lyft opens its IPO road show, to offer more than 30M shares

FILE - This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. Lyft officially kicked off the road show for its initial public offering Monday, March 18, 2019, with 30 million shares expected to cost between $62 and $68 per share. That would raise more than $2 billion for the San Francisco ride-hailing company, which could be valued in between $20 billion and $25 billion eventually. Lyft announced earlier this month that it intended to go public and has been in a race with Uber to be first to offer its stock to the public. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo