The Latest: Pro-Brexit protest begins muddy march to London

Former UKIP party leader Nigel Farage joins the start of the first leg of March to Leave the European Union, in Sunderland, England, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Hard-core Brexiteers led by former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage set out on a two-week "Leave Means Leave" march between northern England and London, accusing politicians of "betraying the will of the people." Frank Augstein AP Photo