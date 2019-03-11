Bump stock buyback funding clears Washington legislature

Washington lawmakers have approved funding for a bump stock buyback program.
Following earlier approval in the Senate, lawmakers in the House passed the bill on a 94-4 vote Monday, and attached an amendment making it retroactive.
Bump stocks allow a semiautomatic rifle to fire continuously by letting it slide back-and-forth against a user's shoulder, causing its trigger to 'bump' rapidly against the user's finger. Bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.
Washington legislators banned bump stocks and created a buyback program at the same time in 2018, but didn't set aside money to pay the $150 promised to each person who turned one in.
While both the Senate and House have approved the bill, it now goes back to the Senate for approval of the amended version.
