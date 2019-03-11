Musk’s lawyers say tweet complied with SEC fraud settlement

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Attorneys tell a federal judge that Tesla CEO Elon Musk shouldn't be found in contempt because he didn't violate a securities fraud settlement. The attorneys wrote in documents filed Monday night, March 11, 2019, that a Feb. 19 tweet by Musk merely restated prior disclosures on electric car production volumes. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo