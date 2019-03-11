Ex-Nevada test site guard sues over assault, harassment

Jennifer Glover, a former security guard at the Nevada National Security Site, center, speaks at a news conference beside Gus Redding, left, and attorney Jay Ellwanger, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Glover is suing her former employer over allegations she was sexually assaulted and harassed by colleagues and then retaliated against for reporting the incidents. Redding, a former coworker, says he was harassed and retaliated against for cooperating in the investigation. John Locher AP Photo