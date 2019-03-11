Business

Shooting at Phoenix facility where rape occurred

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 08:14 AM

PHOENIX

Phoenix police say a shooting has occurred outside a long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman gave birth last year.

Authorities say one person was detained at the scene Monday morning.

Hacienda HealthCare officials said in a statement the suspect is an employee's ex-spouse who showed up armed around 5:30 a.m.

A police officer shot the suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Hacienda, the incident happened in a parking lot. The suspect at no time entered any building or had contact with any residents.

The facility already has armed off-duty police officers.

Officials say the shooting was captured on an outside security camera. The footage will be turned over to police.

Hacienda has been struggling since news surfaced that a patient was raped and then gave birth in December.

