AP Source: Lions agree to $36M, 4-year deal with CB Coleman

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins' Danny Amendola runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions signed Danny Amendola, giving them a slot receiver they missed after trading Golden Tate to Philadelphia last season. Detroit made the move Monday, March 11, 2019, to add another former New England Patriot to the organization. Amendola had 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown last season with the Miami Dolphins after playing for New England from 2013-17 and winning two Super Bowls. Matt Ludtke, File AP Photo