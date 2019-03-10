Ethiopian Airlines grounds all its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes

Members of the Ethiopian community take part in a special prayer for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash, at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church of Canada Saint Mary Cathedral in Toronto, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia's capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board, authorities said, including 18 Canadians. The Canadian Press via AP Christopher Katsarov