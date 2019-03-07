Live feeds and GPS: Rugged Iditarod has high-tech support

FILE - In this on March 11, 2012 file photo, Dallas Seavey pulls in to the checkpoint in Unalakleet, Alaska, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. As of Friday, March 8, 2019, 51 mushers are traveling long stretches between remote village checkpoints with no other company but the dogs pulling their sleds. Their progress is monitored from several hotel rooms in Anchorage, Alaska, whose 24/7 occupants are the Iditarod’s electronic eyes and ears. Anchorage Daily News via AP, File Marc Lester