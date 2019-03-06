Last car to roll off assembly line at Ohio GM plant

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, shows the General Motors Lordstown West plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors’ sprawling Lordstown assembly plant near Youngstown is about to end production of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan, ending for now more than 50 years of auto manufacturing at the site. The jobs of over 1,000 hourly workers will be eliminated when production ends Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2019, and a contingent of workers finish making replacement parts like hoods and fenders sometime later this month. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo