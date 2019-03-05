Omaha project to redevelop old horse track nearly complete

A project nearly 15 years in the making to redevelop the grounds of a former Omaha horse racing track into a mixed-use campus is nearing completion.
Jay Noddle is leading the project with real estate developer Noddle Companies. He tells The Omaha World-Herald there is just 10 percent of land left to develop in the 70-acre Aksarben Village.
Construction in the area launched in 2007, with officials hoping to turn the site into a walkable neighborhood with a mix of residences, retailers, offices and entertainment.
Noddle says the company will begin building the village's first set of for-sale homes later this year.
Noddle says the village has received $630 million in private investment. The City of Omaha says it's approved about $85 million in tax-increment financing for the area.
