Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery fe11 3.60 cents at $4.46 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.20 cents at $3.6540 a bushel; May. oats rose 2.40 cents at $2.64 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 12.20 cents at 8.9940 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.2882 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 0.08 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .53 cent at .5795 a pound.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments