Lilly to sell cheaper version of top-selling insulin Humalog

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly is offering a half-price version of its top-selling insulin Humalog as drugmakers face growing pressure to control prices. The drugmaker says it will introduce a version of the diabetes treatment called Insulin Lispro with a list price 50 percent lower than its current rate, about $275 per vial. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo