Mars lander starts digging on red planet, hits snags

This photo provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows an image acquired by NASA's InSight Mars lander using its robotic arm-mounted, Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC). The image was acquired on March 1, 2019, Sol 92 where the local mean solar time for the image exposures was 16:53:31.055 PM. Scientists say NASA's newest Mars lander has started digging into the red planet, but has hit a few snags. JPL-Caltech via AP NASA