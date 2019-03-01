The Latest: Disabled greeters accept new roles at Walmart

This combination of images shows Walmart greeters, clockwise from top left, John Combs in Vancouver, Wash., Ashley Powell in Galena, Ill., Mitchell Hartzell in Hazel Green, Ala., and Adam Catlin in Selinsgrove, Pa. Combs, Powell, Hartzell and Catlin are among disabled Walmart greeters threatened with job loss as Walmart transforms the greeter position into one that’s more physically demanding. After more than a week of backlash, Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. stores, said in a memo to store managers Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, that "we are taking some specific steps to support" greeters with disabilities. Holly Catlin via AP Rachel Wasser/Tamara Ambrose/Gina Hopkins