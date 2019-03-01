Icahn directors to take place of 3 on Caesars’ board

FILE- This Feb. 7, 2017, file photo shows Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Caesars says it’s reached a deal with billionaire Carl Icahn on the membership and composition of its board. Three executives of the Icahn Group will become directors at Caesars, with 3 current board members stepping down. Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. rose 2.1 percent in premarket trading, Friday, March 1, 2019. John Locher, File AP Photo